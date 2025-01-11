17.7 C
World

Hell on Earth: Democrats Will Still Get Voted In Next Election

LOS ANGELES - USA - Despite looking like hell on earth, the city of lost angels and its inhabitants will always vote Democrat.

Daily Squib
By Howie Doohan
ai
hell on earth sodom and gomorrah los angeles palisades

As the hell on earth of Los Angeles today makes Sodom and Gomorrah look like a pleasant picnic, one thing will not change in the city of Lost Angels — the Democrat vote.

“Some people are so stupid that despite the amount of mismanagement, incompetence and idiocy, and despite losing everything because of the Democrat liberals, they will still vote Democrat at the next election and still support DEI (Didn’t Earn It) implants like the clueless Mayor Bass or the fish loving delusional poseur Governor Newsom,” one Angelino said through gritted teeth.

Some people never learn, and it seems some businesses never learn either, like the insurance business who are now set up for a $190 billion bill.

Give it another few years and the idiots will build new homes in the hell on earth fire zone, and that will get burned down again. Rinse and repeat ad infinitum because idiots are idiots, and they never learn. Keep beating your heads against a brick wall. It’s futile trying to put sense into some people’s dumbfuck heads.

Daily Squib
Howie Doohanhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

