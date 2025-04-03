17.7 C
London
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Trump Goes Easy on EU Trade Tariffs

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Donald Trump has gone easy on EU trade tariffs, with only a 20% charge on EU trade.

By Rick O'Shea
Donald Trump has gone easy on EU trade tariffs by only putting 20% tariff charges on EU exports to the US. Trump specifically accused the EU of imposing an effective tax rate of 39% on US goods, and singled out the bloc’s VAT and automobile tariff rates as well as its non-tariff barriers on US poultry.

“It seems the EU got away easy with Trump only putting 20% charges on EU exports when he should have put at least 50% tariffs on the soviet bloc of countries,” an economic analyst on Capitol Hill revealed on Wednesday.

Good thing for Brexit, the UK only took a 10% hit, seeing as the UK charges US imports 10% as well.

For too long, the US has been giving away freebies to countries who have effectively been leeching off America, and Trump is simply addressing this issue.

Naturally, the stock markets and dollar tanked, but these are just knee-jerk fear responses, and in the long-term, the US stands to profit hugely. Reindustrialising the USA, is the key to self-sufficiency, and not relying on brutal communist regimes like China, who have become rich by selling their shoddy, cheap plastic junk made from communist slave labour. China has also been able to build up their military to threaten the globe with its Maoist communist expansionist moves. The key Trump move is Fuck China, and Fuck the EU.

