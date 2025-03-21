The Globalists Built China Up – Trump’s Job is to Bring China Down

Irrespective of the political ideology of the globalists, for decades they built China up, pampering the communist dictatorship with incentives, and freebies. Manufacturing all but disappeared from multiple Western nations as the globalists made China the world’s factory, in turn increasing its coffers immensely. One may ask why would they do such a thing? Build up a communist state who effectively wants to take over the entire globe with communism? There are, of course, many variables to the modus operandi of the disgraceful affair, but the main reasons were money and money, and money.

The empty factories and manufacturing plants in the USA and Europe were left to rot, while the machinations of industry were in China’s hands, exporting their shoddy low-quality, yet cheap junk to Walmarts and supermarkets across the globe. The West has been feeding the beast for a long time now. Hey, sit on your new cheap Chinese sofa, and receive third degree chemical burns for the pleasure. Buy your children toys that are toxic. It was all a scam, a sham, a dirty rotten fraud all along, as the globalists got rich beyond their wildest dreams using cheap Chinese labour and cheap materials to sell utter crap to Westerners at huge mark-up prices, that were still cheaper than home run manufacturers.

The key point here is that China got rich, or at least the high-ranking members of the CCP did, and the affiliated underlings below them. The poor people in rural China are still poor as shit.

With money comes military might, and this is the end game for the Chinese politburo, for Xi Jinping. Every dollar spent on cheap Chinese crap goes into increasing China’s military industrial complex.

The main role of the CCP and PLA is to take over the world, not only economically, but militarily, which will be the final card thrown on the table. The Chinese think that the West is weak and stupid, and to a certain extent they were — until The Donald came around.

China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative‘ sought to fool and entice many African nations into giving up their precious natural resources, and in return build a few roads and hospitals for the poor nations. The Chinese consensus on Africans is that they are stupid and akin to subhumans when compared to the Chinese. What many of these Africans did not know was that their country would be put into further debt to China, enslaved for many years to come.

China doesn’t just want Taiwan, it wants the entire globe, and now that it has successfully built up its military thanks to the globalists, China and its partners want to take the earth’s last remaining resources for themselves. This is the final countdown. Partnering with Russia, N. Korea and a few others it will do just that, and once it does, or tries to do that, China will destroy its partners as well. China has promised Russia the prize of Europe, although eventually, Europe will be taken by China as well. The CCP is ruthless, and there can only be one winner — China.

The WEF and UN have themselves adopted China as the ideal state, the ideal technique, the ideal way to govern over people. China is a model to the world, they repeat constantly, just don’t mention the genocide of the Uyghur people or the other human rights nightmares the brutal CCP conducts on a daily basis. Wokism was imported into the West as a form of ideological subversion, to demoralise the Western nations and bring forth the element of self-hatred, censorship, and destruction of democracy. China is playing the long game here, and first, through their many agents, imported the woke programming into Western culture to destroy its democracy and culture. Looks like it worked, as many Western countries are still under its woke mind control techniques.

China is willing to commit mass genocide globally for its own people to populate Paris, London, New York, Berlin, Rome, Los Angeles. Chinese Lebensraum is a very real thing, and the CCP is currently really pissed that one guy, Trump is messing with their plans.