Intelligence: China Encouraging BLM ANTIFA Rioters Across U.S. Cities

MINNEAPOLIS - USA - As the riots and looting go from city to city, one must look at the destabilising root of all the strife, and who is really running the show to take America down from the inside - China.

Chinese communist propaganda and operators are working within groups like Black Lives Matter, and the overtly Marxist group ANTIFA to destabilise and encourage rioting in U.S. cities an intelligence group have revealed about the threat from China.

These predominantly bourgeois white groups are using African American anger, as cannon fodder for their push to destabilise America from within. By putting African Americans at the front of the riots and looting, they command from the rear, and utilise Alinsky-ite techniques to cause as much damage to America as possible.

Along with Big Tech companies like Facebook who are complicit with China, and the ideology of communism, there has been a vast underground push by the CCP working through America’s campuses and social media companies like Zuckerberg’s Facebook to subvert democracy, and freedom of speech in favour of Chinese communist ideology, utilising the Confucius Institutes embedded within American education institutions.

These Chinese government-sponsored outposts of culture and language training, are insidious portals where communism is pushed onto the American youth, and the faculty teaching professionals.

There are currently more than 100 universities in the United States now in direct partnership with the Chinese government through Confucius Institutes, the U.S. intelligence community is warning about their potential as spying outposts. Americanism, and democracy, as well as the tenets of free speech are being wiped out, whilst dissent against the U.S. government is being encouraged by the Chinese communist agents working within the American system.

“Black Lives Matter, and ANTIFA, as well as all young people rioting and looting, causing a state of chaos are engineered under the wing of the Chinese Communist Party, and their operatives working directly in the United States, along with the monopoly tech companies to destabilise the U.S. government and eventually cause mass civil unrest across the nation. These Chinese operatives are working in America right now, organising riots, and brainwashing American youth in communism,” one source revealed.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) recently revealed his findings on the Chinese infiltration:

“Their goal is to exploit America’s academic freedom to instill in the minds of future leaders a pro-China viewpoint.

“It’s smart. It’s a long-term, patient approach.”

Peter Mattis, a former U.S. intelligence analyst now with the Jamestown Foundation, said Confucius Institutes can be directly linked to the Communist Party’s “united front” efforts, still described in Maoist terms: to mobilize the party’s friends to strike at the party’s enemies.

Liu Yandong, the Communist Party official who launched the Confucius Institutes and served as chairwoman, was the head of the United Front Work Department when the program began.

It’s not only the Maoist communist ideology that is being spewed in American universities, it is the money from China that is pouring in to sweeten up the institutions. Prominent American university, Harvard, itself received more a $1 Billion from China.

President Barack Obama, built up this program of Chinese infiltration throughout his tenure, and the likes of Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, who is an avowed communist, who speaks fluent Chinese, and regularly meets with his CCP masters in Beijing, allegedly works hand in hand with the enemies of America to subvert democratic ideology, and freedom of speech. The massive censorship of American viewpoints regarding democracy, conservative /Libertarian thought, freedom of speech, freedom of expression and the right to bear arms are key examples.

Will America wake up one day from their Chinese stupor? Will people one day reclaim their American rights of democracy and freedom of speech? Will America one day wake up after being infiltrated by China for so many decades?

Hopefully, that day will one day come, and the Chinese threat will be eviscerated, and banished, because Communism is insidious, it gets under the skin, it brainwashes American kids, it implants hatred against being American, and the basic tenets of democracy — FREEDOM!