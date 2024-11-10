17.7 C
Trump Win: Hope Now For Fight Against Global Woke Communism?

WASHINGTON DC - USA - The entrenched, embedded Marxist agents within the US system must be purged first to tackle Global Woke Communism.

By Connie Mizzum
communists rally in Philadelphia 2024 Hardcore communism

Before the US election, things were looking very grim, very grim indeed. America and the world was facing another four years of global woke communism that would have invariably seeped into all other countries. The UK has been taken over by Marxists already, and is at its lowest point in national moral as well as economic wellbeing in decades, with the highest tax burden in known history.

Global Woke Communism (GWC)

The Don will naturally concentrate most of his efforts on domestic issues, but the good thing about him is that he also has a global vision as well, and this is the key battleground in the fight against global woke communism.

communist america
The woke communist American vision of the Democrats

First though, Trump needs to obviously clean up house in the good ol’ USA, and hopefully the corrupt swamp won’t get him bogged down, simply because the swamp is a very treacherous place, and it is quite fluid, as it can move around, avoiding the Trump attacks on its person.

Before the election, we here at the Squib were very cynical about the chances of Trump winning, especially after the dodgy previous US election in 2020 where the Democrats installed a senile puppet to extend their communist agenda. We had stipulated that Trump would have to gain votes way above the level of fraudulent Democrat votes to win, because it was obvious that the Dem swamp had all bases covered.

Trump needs to do a lot of firing to cleanse the United States government of entrenched and embedded woke communist agents. The civil service, federal agencies, departments, everything, need to be cleaned out of idealogical communist agents and activists who have infiltrated the system.

Once America has been purged, then it is time to move on to the rest of the globe, but the fight starts initially in the USA, and Trump will hopefully be the true arbiter of change.

 

