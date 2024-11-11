17.7 C
London
Monday, November 11, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldMESSAGE TO TRUMP: Start With Firing Woke Teachers and Educators
World

MESSAGE TO TRUMP: Start With Firing Woke Teachers and Educators

WASHINGTON DC - USA - Education is the foundation of every nation, and this is why Trump needs to start there, by firing woke teachers.

Daily Squib
By Doug Graves
schools

If you want to change America for the better, you have to start with education. It seems, the entire education system of America through to universities have been infiltrated by the woke Marxists, and the only way to change this system of political indoctrination is to take these people out, to ban them from ever entering an educational establishment, to purge the entire system state by state of woke teachers.

Parasitic woke infiltration

The entire curriculum for schools needs to be reversed back to classical styles of traditional teaching and subjects, however the most important element is that the Marxists need to be removed completely. Woke communist ideology pervades over the entire system and this is the ideological engine of any nation — education!

Teach objectivity, logic, philosophy, natural sciences, art, architecture, poetry, drama, and history to children, removing the woke LGBTQP trans race-baiting indoctrination that is so pervasive in schools today. Pliable children who are susceptible to influence are being taught and groomed to become homosexual and to mutilate their bodies through intensive transexual indoctrination.

Bring back childhood

Kids need to have a childhood again, and not have transgender gay propaganda shoved down their throats constantly by activists masquerading as teachers. These people committing these crimes are not teachers, they are Saul Alinsky acolytes and Marxist agents embedded in the education system. The woke programmers and groomers, who call themselves “teachers” are an evil pestilence that needs to be completely eradicated, and criminalised for what they are doing to children by sexualising them.

Education

If you really want to change a nation, any nation, you have to start where everything begins — education, schools, universities.

Education is the foundation of every nation, and without a solid foundation, you’re just building on quicksand.

President Trump, do this, and you will be remembered and praised for generations to come as one of the greatest reforming presidents the United States of America has ever seen.

Will this urgent message get through somehow to Trump or someone in his administration, we don’t know? Who the fuck are we anyway, but at least we tried?

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Never Forget the Fallen on Remembrance Sunday
Daily Squib
Doug Graveshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.