Y’all Ready For the Terrible Reign of Trump 2.0?

THE WHITE HOUSE - USA - Is everyone ready for the horrific onslaught of Trump 2.0?

trump 2.0 super tuesday

Be sure to be in your safe space if you are triggered easily, and don’t forget to reinforce your pronouns by chanting them out loud as you hear the far away strains of a Trump speech emanating from the television in the other room. Get ready for Trump 2.0 because this time, the gloves will be off.

Lower gas prices. Yep, you read that right, the terrible president Trump will lower gas prices across the USA. This is what you feared all along, and it’s going to affect everyone. No one will be exempt from this horrible fate.

Lower grocery prices. With lower gas prices, that means it’s cheaper to deliver stuff to shops, therefore the run-off from that means lower grocery prices. How on earth can you live with such an awful, grotesque thing like inflation dropping once again from the insane Biden years? It’s so bad, you might have to leave the country.

More money for you. With the cost of living being lowered, this means you will have more money in your pocket and will be able to save for a vacation or a new car, or whatever you want. How awful is that? Shoot yourself in the fucking head, this is a hellish tragedy that Trump has brought upon you.

Less illegal migrants. Sure, not all illegal migrants are criminals, but some of them are, therefore the fewer of these people coming into the USA will mean less crime. If you don’t spend trillions of dollars on illegal migrants like Joe Biden was doing, where does that money go to? It goes to you silly, the US taxpayer. How awful and nasty is that?

Safety for women. Well, this is the worst part of all about Trump 2.0. You won’t get some guy wearing a dress and makeup with a large, straining, erect cock hanging around women’s toilets and changing rooms. How bad is that? Real women will have their own toilets and showers back, and things will be safer for them.

Women’s sport. This is a no-brainer. Women will have their sports back again, and not have to compete against some muscle-bound dude who says he identifies as a woman. Imagine the horror of such a thing as that?

Etc, etc…

