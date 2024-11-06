GOD BLESS AMERICA! THE SWAMP SWAMPED BY TRUMP VOTERS!

17.7 C
PENNSYLVANIA - USA - DONALD J. TRUMP BEATS KAMALA HARRIS BY BEATING THE SWAMP.

TRUMP LEFTIE SCREAM GOD BLESS AMERICA

The dollar index went cold yesterday when news that Kamala Harris was certain to win the election with a misleading Ohio poll. It dropped like a fucking rock against all paired currencies. The dollar did not like Kamala, and what the dollar does not like does count. It was only after the first exit polls from the first states to declare started that the dollar stirred, much like an old man’s erection. As each state went red, the dollar grew and fucking grew until it erupted and came to life. The dollar is king, so don’t fuck with the dollar on this one, because what the dollar wants, it gets. God Bless America! The swamp has been defeated by a renewed democracy in America! God Bless America!

PENNSYLVANIA! PENNSYLVANIA! PENNSYLVANIA! PENNSYLVANIA!

No one wanted a cackling woke feminist Indian witch as president! No one, apart from the brainwashed wokies of course. Hopefully, Ukraine is still supported, or peace is brought upon the region.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Sure, the DS thought that the swamp would pull off another re-run of 2020 with fraudulent votes in the cover of a covid pandemic, but this time there was no cover like that, and it seems the fiddlers were themselves swamped by Trump supporters.

Sometimes the swamp is swamped, and this time martyr Trump has won the 2024 US Election! May Drudge weep into his fucking cocaine pot of shitty tears! God Bless America and the people of America who did the right thing this time.

What’s going to happen to David Lammy, Keir Starmer and Labour? Who cares?

