Trump Needs to Thank “Garbage” Joe Biden For Sabotaging Kamala

The 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, needs to thank Joe Biden for the final push that propelled Trump supporters to vote, and people who were on the sidelines to vote for Trump. “Thank you, Joe!” Calling Trump supporters “garbage” was the final injection of nitro into the Trump Election Engine, and it worked magnificently.

The myriad of attacks, lawfare, and unjust persecution of Trump over the past four years by Joe Biden and his stinking fucking administration made him a Teflon fucking martyr. Joe Biden created that martyr which strengthened the Trump side of the coin; it made his supporters support him more, and Biden effectively won the election for Trump right there and then.

The Democrats have now lost the Senate and the House and the Presidency.

Thank you, Joe Biden, you may be a vegetable, but even you may eventually realise that “you” did this, you and your old man vindictive shit did this.