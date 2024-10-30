17.7 C
World

Biden Hate Speech: “Trump Supporters Are Garbage!”

WASHINGTON DC - USA - According to Joe Biden "Trump supporters are garbage" as he promotes "hate speech".

By Brandon
trump supporters are garbage

Here’s one for the Democrat campaign, whenever Kamala Harris seems to be doing okay, bitter, vindictive old man Creepy Uncle Joe Biden comes out with a new whopper to screw up her momentum. According to Creepy Sleepy Joe, hate speech is okay when it’s directed at all Trump supporters, calling them “garbage”.

Trump Supporters Are Garbage

Donald Trump was strangely forgiving of the situation, because at the end of the day, he knows this latest gaffe from the shuffling vegetable will give his campaign a last minute boost. No one likes being called garbage, and many Americans who may have been on the sidelines will be more vocal in their support for Trump simply because Biden pushed them further towards the Trump camp.

Biden Torpedoes Harris Campaign Again

Naturally, the Kamala Harris campaign team must be furious, and they need to put Vegetable Joe back in his cellar where he can continue talking to the wall, or his chairs. Every time Creepy Joe speaks he torpedoes the Harris campaign. Surely, someone must be figuring this shit out by now?

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.