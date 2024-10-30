Labour Nightmare Budget: You Voted For This So Enjoy It

Brits are the consummate masochists of the world and love nothing more than to inflict huge amounts of pain and misery upon themselves, so, the Labour nightmare budget is a true gift for the people who voted Labour in the last election. You’ve earned this, you voted for all your goodies to be taken away and wasted on profligate Labour projects that will serve no one apart from a few high-ranking communist party officials.

The insanity of voting for a communist, anti-capitalist party to ruin the already ailing British economy is tantamount to suicide and ruination for millions of people and businesses, yet they still voted for it, so there is absolutely no recourse for that.

Britain is now entering a new Dark Age where it is a certainty that after five years of this incessant punishment there will be nothing left but a smouldering wreck of a country.

What can we expect Britain to look like in five years time?

Well, Britain will be known officially as a dystopia. There will be no free speech, there will be no private businesses left, and each person (apart from high-party Labour cronies) in the UK will own no assets or wealth. Within the first 100 odd days of Labour, we are already very close to this ideal dystopia.

It’s not all bad news, though, because of the energy blackouts, people will have a lot more time on their hands, there will be more candle use, and a possible return of the horse and cart. The severe food shortages will mean many households will be forced to grow their own food, potatoes and turnips will become the official British diet for many generations. The level of hyperinflation created by Labour’s idiocy will mean that buying a delicacy like a loaf of bread would cost a wheelbarrow full of hundreds of thousands of useless pound sterling notes.

Of course, we would be up for a new election by then, and the people would heartily vote for Labour again. They just can’t get enough of the punishment, and more will be gladly welcome by a people who are defeated beyond any form of measure.