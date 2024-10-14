17.7 C
Comrade Starmer Destroys Portraits of Iconic British Historic Figures

LONDON - England - Our supreme communist leader comrade Starmer has removed and destroyed offensive portraits of iconic British historic figures.

By Commissar Anna Recksiek
comrade-STARMER-ENH. British historic figures

Communist Bolshevik supreme leader of Soviet Britain has replaced the portraits of Great British historic figures Queen Elizabeth I, Sir Walter Raleigh, Margaret Thatcher, and Winston Churchill with portraits of Pol Pot, Josef Stalin, Vladimir Lenin and Karl Marx.

“I did not feel comfortable being around those iconic portraits of British historic leaders that defined what made Britain Great. As you have already surmised, dear comrades, my goal is to subvert Britain, to rewrite British history within the confines of Woke Soviet communist ideology. Anything that previously made this country a force to be reckoned with, I want ruined. These imperialistic symbols of a time when Britain Ruled the Waves is offensive to my communist ideals. I want to kill off anything about Britain that made it a powerful, strong and creative nation.”

Part of comrade Starmer’s soviet 5-year-plan, the once great country of Britain is earmarked to be turned into a dystopian communist third-world shithole, Stasi poverty-stricken police surveillance repressive communist nanny state. All portraits and statues depicting a previous Britain that depicted economic growth, prosperity, ingenuity and global success are an anathema to comrade Starmer’s vision of a pinko communist fuck hole of destitution and nightmarish levels of woke dictatorship.

All portraits of iconic British historic figures will be burned, along with all British literature, before Comrade Starmer came to power. Any citizen of Soviet Britain found with an image of a previous British historical icon or British literature before the age of Comrade Starmer will be detained and erased from Soviet Britain.

As well as killing off economic growth, capitalism and any form of aspiration in Britain, Comrade Starmer has vowed to destroy the evil of British history and British culture.

 

