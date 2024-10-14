17.7 C
London
Monday, October 14, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentCommissar Hislop Editor of Far-left Magazine to Appear on GB News
Entertainment

Commissar Hislop Editor of Far-left Magazine to Appear on GB News

LONDON - England - Commissar Hislop, editor of a far-left magazine, is to appear on GB News.

Daily Squib
By Pedro Stroika
hislop gb news

BBC darling and member of the back-slapping far-left metropolitan elite socialist cabal of Marxist propaganda committee of Sissinghurst, Commissar Ian Hislop is set to appear on populist British news station GB News, it has been announced.

When not being a target of imaginary assassination attempts upon himself by non-existent assassins who really don’t give a shit if he lives or dies, commissar Hislop also edits a now far-left turned soporific magazine that used to be dangerous and edgy once, but now just panders to the usual banal socialist agendas of the day. Apart from being boring as fuck, commissar Hislop is also deeply predictable and entrenched in generic socialist talking-points that are commonly encountered during most necropurulent virtue-signalling, champagne socialist dinner parties or similar back-slapping, bottom-sniffing meetings at the illustrious Groucho Club in Soho.

GB News executive, Daryl Rhea, revealed that they have invited commissar Hislop to come to their television studios to film a special feature of the GB News £36,000 giveaway stint which they play on loop every 15 minutes of broadcasting day and night.

“We thought we would bring in commissar Hislop, to rear his pompous old boy network, socialist rancescent face to sell more premium phone charges that suck in our core audience of poor boiled gammon slapping bastards across the Midlands. It’s only £6,500 to send in a text, and £45,000/minute to phone in for a chance to win £36,000!”

But then again, who the fuck are we to quibble?

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Comrade Starmer Destroys Portraits of Iconic British Historic Figures
Daily Squib
Pedro Stroikahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.