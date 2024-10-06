Nice One! Labour Loses Over £1 Billion in Potential UK Investment

Ferry company P&O owner, the Dubai based DP World, has just pulled the plug on a planned £1 billion expansion of one of Britain’s biggest container hubs after Labour Party Deputy Angela Rayner attacked the company in a vicious verbal assault. This is a huge loss for the British economy and reveals the absolute incompetence of the socialist party that is effectively taking the UK firmly into the Stone Age.

£1 billion

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the DP World boss, will no longer attend the investment summit on Monday after Ms Haigh and Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, singled out the company for punishment this week.

In other news, Qatar is selling a £306m stake in Sainsbury’s a week after the supermarket’s chief executive warned that Labour’s Budget uncertainty was hitting sales.

Give it another year of Labour and there will be no companies or investors left in the UK. After their 5-year term of ineptitude, expect the former British Isles to resemble a barren wasteland.

Labour’s fucked up growth plan:

Encourage people who pay a lot of taxes to leave the UK.

Welcome anyone who promises to make no economic contribution to the UK.

Let potential investors know that they won’t be accepted in the UK.

Legislate ridiculous socialist laws to deter employers from employing anyone.

Purge the private sector of investment capital.

Grant Big State public sector employees infinite pay and pension rises when they demand them.

Ask the EU if they can come up with any suitable new regulations that we could adopt.

Borrow trillions more, adding to the UK’s already huge debt.

Impose punitive, poverty inducing bonkers Net Zero targets.

Goodbye £1 billion…