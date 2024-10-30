The Labour Halloween Budget That Will End the UK

The UK already has its highest tax burden in modern history, but that’s not enough for Rachel Reeves, a staunch anti-capitalist communist who recently removed a portrait of former chancellor Nigel Lawson and replaced his portrait with that of the founder of the communist party. Reeves and the Labour Halloween budget of certain doom have already caused thousands of wealthy people, businesses, and entrepreneurs to leave the UK. This woman, or witch as most call her, has single-handedly brought a putrid bubonic plague upon the British economy, and the thing is, it’s going to get a lot worse from now on.

The essential point one must make here is that no one in the current Labour government understands that the private sector is an essential component in an economy. Without the private sector, socialists cannot fund the massive pay rises and diamond encrusted pensions for the bloated Big State civil servants, train drivers and union fat cats. By killing off the private sector, and causing wealthy business leaders to flee Britain, as well as deter foreign companies coming into the UK, Labour is essentially impoverishing their own socialist money tree.

We are now waiting for a Labour Halloween budget which will be the end of us all; whether you are rich or poor, or whatever class you identify with, whatever religion you belong to, it makes no fucking difference. Everyone will get lit up, that is apart from Labour MPs, the civil service, train drivers and union bosses. The darlings of socialism will survive the severe purge, but for how long? Eventually when the money runs out, they too will fall, and because we unfortunately live in a country of only two socialist parties, we are doomed to rinse and repeat this process ad infinitum. The Tories are slightly centre left to the hard left of Labour. The entire system of Britain is socialist, therefore no other political ideology can survive. Try to make a hard-left civil service carry out your orders, and you will see what it’s like trying to get blood out of a stone. It’s impossible, unless you fire every single one of the fuckers.

Here’s to the Labour Halloween budget from the depths of Josef Stalin’s dead puckered anus. This is the final end of Britain, and all we need now is a few Tsar Bombas to put this defiled putrefying grotty country out of its fucking misery.