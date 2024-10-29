Could the Squad Solar Car Make a Difference to Urban Transport?

You have to hand it to the Dutch for coming up with an amazing piece of urban motoring that is both cheap to buy, but highly efficient and perfect for urban mobility. The Squad car is one of the first solar-powered mini electric vehicles being built, and it could revolutionise city roads in Europe and hopefully the UK. You can pre-order a Squad car right here.

Driving the Squad is a truly eye-opening experience because even the narrow city roads of some European cities suddenly feel like giant highways simply because the Squad car is so tiny. Imagine driving your car, while it recharges the battery via solar energy. It just does not get any better than that.

1. What is the Squad Solar Car, and how does it address urban mobility challenges?

The Squad Solar Car is a compact, solar-powered city vehicle designed for daily urban and suburban travel. It aims to tackle urban issues such as emissions, parking scarcity, and traffic congestion. With its solar roof, portable batteries, and lightweight design, Squad offers an eco-friendly, affordable, and convenient solution for routine travel like commuting, errands, and school drop-offs.

2. How does the Squad Solar Car contribute to reducing urban congestion?

Due to its small footprint of 2.4 m², three Squad vehicles can fit in a standard parking space. This makes it highly efficient for congested urban areas where traditional cars, with their much larger footprint, take up precious space. Additionally, the Squad’s compact design and 45 km/h speed capability allow it to manoeuvre quickly and avoid congestion.

3. Is the Squad Solar Car genuinely eco-friendly, and how does it harness solar energy?

Yes, the Squad Solar Car incorporates a solar panel on its roof that charges the batteries using sunlight, eliminating emissions and minimizing dependency on traditional charging. In optimal conditions, it can generate enough solar energy for up to 31 km per day, depending on location, which covers the average daily distance of most urban drivers. For nighttime or overcast days, it can also use swappable batteries charged from a regular power outlet.

4. What are the unique design features of the Squad that make it suitable for city use?

The Squad’s design prioritises compactness, safety, and practicality for urban settings. Key features include removable doors, high seating for visibility, large door openings, a smartphone holder, USB charging, and ample storage space in the back. Its tires extend beyond the body, functioning as bumpers—ideal for urban driving where minor impacts are common.

5. How accessible is the Squad Solar Car, and do users need a driving licence to operate it?

Accessibility is a central aspect of the Squad’s design. Most countries don’t require a car driving licence to operate the L6 model (limited to 45 km/h), making it more inclusive and ideal for young or unlicensed drivers. This also enhances its potential appeal in shared mobility services, where restrictions are often an obstacle.

6. What makes the Squad a viable option for shared mobility or Mobility as a Service (MaaS)?

Squad’s affordability, compact size, and durability make it well-suited for shared platforms and MaaS initiatives. It’s designed with minimal maintenance needs, uses recycled materials, and offers easy parking options, all of which reduce operational costs for fleet services. Additionally, its self-charging capability can help lower energy costs, adding to its viability for shared mobility platforms.

7. Does the Squad Solar Car offer a comfortable and user-friendly experience?

Despite its small size, the Squad prioritises user comfort and ease. The seating is high for visibility, while the dashboard is low, allowing space for bags and even a laptop. With options for heating, air conditioning, and removable doors, it’s designed for adaptability in different weather conditions. The interior also includes essentials like cupholders and a smartphone holder, catering to modern urban lifestyles.

8. What is the cost of the Squad Solar Car, and how does it compare to traditional cars or other urban transport modes?

Starting at €6,250/£5,195/$6,740 (excluding taxes), the Squad offers a more affordable alternative to traditional cars. Its lower energy consumption and lack of parking, road, or congestion charges make it highly cost-effective. Additionally, the potential for leasing or subscription options can further reduce barriers to ownership, making it accessible to a wider range of urban residents.

9. How does the Squad handle parking in dense urban settings?

The Squad’s two-meter length enables it to park perpendicularly, saving space and fitting up to three vehicles in a single parking spot. In many cities, it can also be parked on curbs or in moped-designated areas, further alleviating the demand for conventional parking spaces.

10. Could the Squad Solar Car represent a step forward in sustainable urban transport?

Yes, the Squad could indeed mark a significant step in sustainable urban mobility by offering a zero-emission, self-charging, and energy-efficient alternative to traditional cars. Its compact size, affordability, and functionality make it a promising choice for eco-conscious urban dwellers looking for efficient transport options that also help to alleviate urban challenges.