Labour unions pushing for massive pay rises for train drivers and staff as well as GPs have enjoyed a bumper time by being awarded grotesquely high pay rises for already high salaries by Two-tier Kier Starmer. Pensioners meanwhile have been robbed of their winter fuel payments and their pensions are now taxed.

Alfie Fowkes, 84, from Grimsbury, Lancashire, praised the PM on his Labour policies.

“I rent a council flat sublet by an Eastern European couple who sublets 23 council flats, and they live in a luxury villa in Romania. I rarely see them, but when they sometimes turn up in their top of the range S-class Mercedes, they make me pay the rent in cash and threaten me with kneecapping if I don’t pay on time. Sometimes they send one of their boys around with a bat. I tried moving but cannot afford it. It’s thanks to Labour’s immigration policies that these people were able to come to the UK to exploit our hospitality and benefits system.

“The winter fuel payments really did help me in the cold months, and it meant I could just about afford to eat some food. I could put the heat on for 15 minutes and enjoy the warmth for those few minutes. For food, I now mainly buy canned food, although this has shot up in price as well. On most days, I survive on a piece of dry toast and a cup of tea.

“When Labour’s Rachel Reeves took away my winter fuel payments and taxed my pension, I just thought to myself, I worked my entire life and served my country in the armed forces to be treated like a fifth class citizen. I am now seriously considering borrowing my next door neighbour’s computer to go on Twitter to say something on mass immigration that will get me arrested by the Thoughtpolice of Two-tier Kier. At least in prison, they keep the heat on 24-7 and prisoners get three solid meals a day.”

In preparation for winter, lifetime Labour voter Mr. Fowkes was indeed arrested by the Two-tier Kier Thoughpolice on Tuesday after voicing his opinion about illegal and legal mass migration on social media. He will be able to survive for a little more time, thankfully, after being sentenced to a six-year stretch at Belmarsh prison. He has been labelled by the left-wing media and Labour Party as a ‘far-right racist bigot’.