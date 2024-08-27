Apparently, The Zuck (Zuckerberg) has admitted that he was under the wing of the Biden administration and helped skew the elections in 2020, as well as censor many things including during the covid virus.

The Zuck also made it clear that he would not make another contribution to support electoral infrastructure (skewing elections) via the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Past donations totalled more than $400 million and were made to Democrat non-profit groups that helped skew the elections in favour of the Democrats in 2020 helping Joe Biden steal the election from Donald Trump.

In other news, bears apparently take big steaming shits in the woods and the Pope is rather partial to Catholicism.