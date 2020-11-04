Is This America or Venezuela?

VENEZUELA - Biden Land - A vote in America does not seem to matter with massive corruption being committed by the Democrat Party for Joe Biden.

By
Chavez
-
Dead person voting

With little or no transparency, and votes for some candidates suddenly appearing in their thousands seemingly out of nowhere, as well as evidence of massive voter fraud, one can easily conclude that the once great country of America is resembling Venezuela when it comes to elections.

Your vote does not count any more in America, especially if you are a ‘deplorable’ or a ‘chump’ as the Democrats call Conservatives.

  • Lawyers and vote observers have been denied access to the vote counting by Democrat controlled states.
  • Sharpies were given to Trump voters, when sharpies invalidate votes.
  • Dead people were somehow found voting, and one household had 65 votes.
  • Massive ballot harvesting has been exposed by investigative journalists.
  • At 4am in Wisconsin 130,000 ballots for Biden suddenly appeared out of nowhere.
  • Seven Milwaukee wards report more 2020 presidential votes than registered voters; Biden nets 146K votes in city.
  • Votes for Joe Biden have been accepted with no name or address.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR