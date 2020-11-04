Is This America or Venezuela?

VENEZUELA - Biden Land - A vote in America does not seem to matter with massive corruption being committed by the Democrat Party for Joe Biden.

With little or no transparency, and votes for some candidates suddenly appearing in their thousands seemingly out of nowhere, as well as evidence of massive voter fraud, one can easily conclude that the once great country of America is resembling Venezuela when it comes to elections.

🚨🚨 TRUMP Challengers being ejected from ballot canvassing in Detroit! The Steal is on!! pic.twitter.com/lXg8PXaFer — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 4, 2020

Your vote does not count any more in America, especially if you are a ‘deplorable’ or a ‘chump’ as the Democrats call Conservatives.

Lawyers and vote observers have been denied access to the vote counting by Democrat controlled states.

Sharpies were given to Trump voters, when sharpies invalidate votes.

Dead people were somehow found voting, and one household had 65 votes.

Massive ballot harvesting has been exposed by investigative journalists.

At 4am in Wisconsin 130,000 ballots for Biden suddenly appeared out of nowhere.

Seven Milwaukee wards report more 2020 presidential votes than registered voters; Biden nets 146K votes in city.

Votes for Joe Biden have been accepted with no name or address.

ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

The only thing we did on Election Day was tell them how many votes they needed on Election Night. pic.twitter.com/lOG2iV4l2e — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) November 4, 2020

ANOTHER ANOTHER ONE: Apparently Donna Brydges (born in 1901) voted via absentee ballot in Mason County, Michigan. That would make her 119 years old! More #deadvoters #stopthesteal https://t.co/fZN3vffXci pic.twitter.com/Sk6j50BpHp — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

If you can see this video, share this video right now Whistleblower details how Michigan Mail-In-Ballots were ORDERED by @USPS supervisors to be “Back Dated” to November 3rd, 2020 #MailFraud pic.twitter.com/t6g8wQPVxg — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 5, 2020

BREAKING: Nevada @USPS Carrier Caught On Tape Pledging Voter Fraud To Remove @realDonaldTrump From Office “I’m gonna see if I can get you some(ballots), like a nice little handful…” “What’s your unit number? Let me see what I can do…”#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/FvzQlTPnep — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020