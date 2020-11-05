BBQ – BEER – FREEDOM – It’s Really THAT Simple

NEVADA - USA - One man sums up the utter frustration at the whole election con job being foisted on the American people. BBQ BEER FREEDOM!

Just fuck it! BBQ BEER FREEDOM! That’s what really matters in the whole scheme of things!

One hero, one American unknown soldier, one patriot summed everything up quite succinctly today.

NEW: A conspiracy theorist wearing a t-shirt that says “BBQ, Beer, Freedom” interrupts a press conference by the Clark County, Nevada Registrar of Voters. [KSNV-TV] #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Rz2FgK38vZ — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) November 4, 2020

The blue checked twitter cocksucker wrongly labels the man a ‘conspiracy theorist’. That is wrong, he is a genius, a modern day wizard who summed up the moment perfectly like no other mainstream designated liar could ever imagine doing.

Bravo! Whoever you are!