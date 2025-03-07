Trump is in Serious Trouble Democrat Congresswomen Readying For Fight

17.7 C
MAR-A-LAGO - USA - The Teflon Don better watch out. He is being pursued by some pretty angry Democrat congresswomen.

By Jenny Tulles
This is getting really serious for Trump, he better watch out. The Donald is in line for a serious ass whooping from a bunch of angry congresswomen with some ball busting fighting skills.

Congresswoman AOC, Lauren Underwood, Katherine Clark, Judy Chu, Jasmine Crockett, and Susie Lee are all highly trained in the art of Bull Shitto, a martial art that takes years of intense study.

No one is sure how the Donald will get out of this one. He might be at the golf course one day putting a birdie right in the hole when BAM a Democrat congresswoman Avenger appears out of the bushes. One in the sack, two in the jaw, and it’s lights out for the Don.

Good thing the Don has been brushing up on his own martial arts. It’s called the Russian art of Kung Pu-tin.

