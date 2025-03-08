New World Order: Europe Out, Russia In

Trump is planning to remove all US troops from Germany and deploying 35,000 to Hungary, which is allied with Russia. These moves reveal some semblance of a new world order slowly forming. Trump is clever, because he is masking these moves as a precept to “peace” when, in fact, it is preparation for war.

The EU can try to create their new soviet army, but it looks increasingly too late for that, but they will still try. Marxism and communism are not compatible with the Trump new world order. The EU has shown its ideological and economic alignment with communist China, and is therefore seen as the enemy by Trump’s USA.

The common enemy here is communism. The final boss in this big game is China.

Russia and America are in a process of alignment, normalisation of diplomatic and military ties, and they will be strategic partners in the next big war.

With Russia and America aligned, there will be a better chance of vanquishing the common enemy of all — China. Russia and the United States will want to be viewed as liberators of the Chinese people from the evil CCP, as will Israel and America of the Iranian people.

China’s recent sabre-rattling in the territorial waters of Australia reveals that the CCP and PLA want the entirety of Australasia, and South East Asia. Taiwan is a day trip for China, a morsel of a much bigger pie. China wants Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, it wants everything. Trump recently welcomed a $100 million deal with one of Taiwan’s biggest chip manufacturers to open facilities in the USA, simply because microchips are crucial for American success once Taiwan falls to China. The deal with Ukraine for its rare earth minerals is still on the cards, but will ensure the USA continues to be able to fight China in the coming conflict.

Unfortunately for Britain, the timing to elect a Labour, overtly Marxist government has brought great misfortune upon the nation, and its stance against Russia is a further bone of contention with Trump’s new world order. The socialist UK will thus gladly align with its soviet partner, the EU, despite the so-called Brexit that never really materialised. If Britain had voted for a truly conservative party in the election, and had actually embraced Brexit, there would have been a chance of survival, but sadly this never materialised. Keir Starmer is incompetent, weak and inadequate as a leader, as are his entire cabinet and party. When it comes time to batten down the hatches, all chaos will ensue, especially because the British military has been stripped to the bone for the last three decades.

These are the last days to acquire the final remnants of earth’s remaining finite resources and strategic territory, and China is preparing for a global campaign of imperialistic conquest under Chairman Xi Jinping.

Of course, in wars, alliances can change, simply because of the fluidity of situations, but we are beginning to see a new alliance between Russia and the USA. We are also beginning to witness the breakdown of former institutions created 80 years ago, which seem to have lost their effectiveness in keeping global peace. The EU and UK has been promised to Russia after the war ends, that is, if anything is left. China will be portioned off with Russia, and strategic American territory will also be claimed by the USA. Australasia will be allowed to survive in its current state. South America will be left to rot, and Africa will be plundered by the USA and Russia of its resources. The Middle East, including Iran, will be under Israeli and American control. Turkey is the odd strategic zone and odd man out in this puzzle, but may make moves further into Syria or Greece, which could invoke the wrath of all of their surrounding enemies, including the soviet EU. Pakistan and India will be allowed to mutually destroy each other and once irreparably weakened will have their territory mopped up by Russia and the USA. North Korea will be assimilated into the new world order after the people are liberated from the communist Kim regime.

During the war, there will preferably be no elections within the USA, but if there are token elections, they will be controlled to present the correct result. The USA will be an oligarchical totalitarian state, like Russia is today under Putin. Billionaires, conglomerates and an intertwined state run commercial operation.

The key to the New World Order is a consolidation of territory, an amalgamation of former smaller countries and territories into a single global government portioned off into bigger zones that will be easier to control. Tech billionaires like Elon Musk will be in charge of chipping the global populace into a single database so that everyone will be tracked and controlled. The population of the globe will be vastly reduced post-war through this process, and will be more manageable for the central global government. Differing factions and divisions will also be reduced and incorporated into a single world system of governance. The global threat of China and other menacing states will have been vanquished, including the threat of global communism.