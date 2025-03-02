17.7 C
London
Sunday, March 2, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldChina is Planning Australia Campaign
World

China is Planning Australia Campaign

CANBERRA - Australia - A sizeable flotilla of Chinese PLAN vessels infiltrated close to Eastern Australian waters for live fire exercise, indicating that China is planning something big.

Daily Squib
By Ho Lee Fuk
ai
PLAN CHINESE NAVY China is planning

Taiwan is a small cookie crumb for China, the big piece of cake is Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand. China is planning a special operation that would absorb Australia and the surrounding islands into its growing empire.

Live fire drills by the Chinese communist navy in the Tasman Sea off the coast of Eastern Australia are a small indication of the aspirations of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

The distance to Australia from Chinese water is negligible, and to have three Chinese naval vessels called Task Group 107 – including a Jiangkai-class frigate, a Renhai-class cruiser and a Fuchi-class replenishment vessel – conducting exercises in Australian waters is a contentious and ominous augur.

Chinese media has celebrated the move as a show of China’s supreme power, boasting that Australia could be taken in less than two weeks.

Once Australia is absorbed into Chinese control, New Zealand and Tasmania would also be integrated within a day or so as they are tiny islands, like Taiwan.

China has proven how weak Australia is to a full invasion, especially as Canberra did not even realise until it was too late that the Chinese flotilla were in Australian territorial waters. The vast landmass of Australia is mostly uninhabited, which leaves it a sitting duck to an enemy landing party. The incursion into Eastern Australian waters is proof that China is planning something in the future.

As of 2024, the PLAN is the second-largest navy in the world by total displacement tonnage — at 2 million tons in 2024, behind only the United States Navy (USN) — and the largest navy globally by number of active sea-going ships (excluding coastal missile boats, gunboats and minesweepers) with over 370 surface ships and submarines in service, compared to approximately 292 ships and submarines in the USN. 

LINK

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Experts: Europe Could Cancel Trump Again
Next article
Britain Needs to Seriously Consider Reintroducing Compulsory National Service – NOW!
Daily Squib
Ho Lee Fukhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.