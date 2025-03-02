Britain Needs to Seriously Consider Reintroducing Compulsory National Service – NOW!

War is coming whether you like it or not, and preparation is a key element in any conflict. This is why it is necessary, imperative and downright crucial that the British government considers reintroducing compulsory national service to all within the British Isles.

We have witnessed that the UK cannot rely on some of its previous allies within a global conflict, and just as in the early years of World War II will have to fend for itself.

If you find value in fighting for our very survival, you must consider helping Britain in any capacity you can. This may involve joining the army, navy or air force. This may involve training for first aid, or building local initiatives within your community to help in any capacity.

As it stands today, our armed forces have suffered from decades of neglect, decommissioning and dire levels of funding. Successive governments have ignored Britain’s defence forces, underfunded crucial military research departments, and left Britain vulnerable to attack. We must change this now, just like our history is peppered with military prowess, Britain must reclaim its mantle as the fighting powerhouse it once used to be.

To bring forth national change, national equilibrium and national pride once again, we must consider re-introducing National Service for all. Compulsory national service would lower the epidemic of crime and lower unemployment levels, thus creating less of a burden on the welfare system. It would mobilise and empower the youth, many who are living lives of apathy and dysfunction. It would unite the people and bring back a sense of national pride once again.

Now is the time to think of these things, as time waits for no one or no nation. Before it is too late, before there is a final scramble that may end in chaos, Britain must prepare for the future, and the path of military preparedness and skills is the way forward. If you do not heed these words, and you are a policymaker presently or in the future, it will be upon your head if immediate action is not taken NOW!

