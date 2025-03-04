17.7 C
BREAKING NEWS: Putin…Ahem…Trump Pulls Military Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Donald Trump has pulled military aid to Ukraine, leaving them vulnerable to further incursions by Russia.

Putin smiles after another successful bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine kills hundreds of newborn babies and mothers

Appeasing someone like Putin is akin to trying to get Hitler’s guarantee that he would not invade Poland. Okay, Trump is a businessman and sees every action in monetary terms, but he is flailing around in the dark blinded by dollars. The Ukraine war is not just about money, it’s about survival, and the fight for its continued existence. Once Ukraine goes, that’s it, the door is open for Putin to walk through a Europe where resistance will be minimal. The EU has concentrated for decades on woke indoctrination, which has effectively weakened entire nations to a point of uselessness. As Trump pulls military aid to Ukraine, there’s only one real winner here, and that’s Russia.

Meanwhile, Putin is loving every moment of this, and this Trump move to pause aid is just the thing the Russians need to make further incursions into Ukraine. US military aid to Ukraine was a crucial component in containing Russian aggression, but now that is gone, it looks like the bankrupt and weakened EU and UK will have to somehow try to prop up the beleaguered nation.

Putin’s aim is to destroy Ukraine, take all its resources, then move on to the next target.

Slava Ukraine! Fight to the death!

