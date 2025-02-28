WW3 Watch: No Butter For Trump From Suicidal Ukrainian President

There was certainly no buttering up for Trump or kissing the ringpiece from the Ukrainian president Zelenskyy. Instead, Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy enjoyed a prolonged shouting match with some serious raised voices. Eventually, the press was told to “get the fuck out” as tempers really flared up. This is real WW3 shit right here.

“With us you have the cards, but without us, you don’t have any cards.”

With those words, months of careful diplomacy by Ukrainian officials and diplomats were ruined.

HEATED Argument between US President Donald #Trump & #Zelensky Trump said. "You are showing us disrespect.

We are heading towards World War III, you have no right to play with it.

You should be grateful. It will be very difficult to run a business like this.

You don't have…

The Donald does have a point though, the fighting cannot continue at this rate for Ukraine who are running low on men, money and munitions, as well as crucial hardware.

Zelenskyy needs to learn that buttering up the Don will open many doors, but his defiance will not open anything. Either he brings out the butter sharpish or there’s going to be some hard cheese and a dose of radiation from WW3.

Whenever Trump does not get his way, he walks away, as he did when he tried to make a deal with Kim Jong-un during his first presidency. Trump is a guy who either gets it all or no one gets shit…nada!

The Ukrainian ambassador had her head in her hands by this point.

Prepare for World War 3 folks, this is it. Zelenskyy won’t stop. Putin won’t stop. Trump is going to stop and leave those two to do what they do. Europe is next for Putin, because he’s like a shark, once he tastes that meat and blood he’s got to get more. He can’t help himself.

If you have not started prepping for WW3 start prepping now.