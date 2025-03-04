Knight in Shining Armour Trump to Halt Sanctions on Russia

This shit is getting to the stage of becoming beyond satire, a term we use only on very special occasions. Trump has halted all military aid to Ukraine. While the EU and UK are propping up the Ukrainians in their good fight against the Russian invaders of their country, Trump is now proposing that all economic sanctions on Russia are dropped.

Putin is a mass murdering psychopath who should be arrested for war crimes, not lauded and helped by the USA.

In this sense, the United States is now allied with Russia by offering Putin economic assistance. The EU is now planning to release 350 billion euros of seized Russian assets to Ukraine, which is obviously exactly opposite to the US position.

While Russia is on the brink of economic and military collapse, Trump is the knight in shining armour coming to the rescue of Putin.

What’s next, is Trump going to invade the UK and Europe, who are viewed by Trump as aiding and abetting Ukraine?

Meanwhile, in the trenches of Ukraine, they’re just going to have to conserve their bullets. Trump is punishing the victims of an aggressive invasion whilst giving aid to the aggressor.