Why Russia Means So Much For the Trump Team

Treating a guy who is fighting for the survival of his country like someone who has done something wrong may raise some eyebrows. Rewarding and praising a tyrranical regime that is an invader may also raise some eyebrows. So, why is the Trump team going all in with Russian invaders and punishing the brave people who were attacked in Ukraine?

Eh, it’s complicated. Trump and his devout evangelical Christians see Mother Russia as a pure white Christian non-LGBTQP country, as they are, and believe in preserving it. On the other hand, he sees Ukraine as being infected by the EU.

Trump also likes strong men, dictators and despots, and fawns over guys like Putin.

Kompromat? That’s also a possibility? Joining with Russia to take out China? That’s another possibility.

He also sees the Ukraine thing as a relic of the Democrat party’s spendthrift nonsense, throwing billions of dollars into a perpetual black hole. He sees Zelensky not wearing a suit. He views Zelensky as someone who took advantage of a senile old man, which probably has some truth to it.

Trump loves all things Slavic, especially the women, he even married a woman with a really Slavic sounding name. You can’t get more Slav sounding than “Ivana” or naming your daughter “Ivanka”. As for his second wife, as Slavic as a warming cup of cold borscht on a freezing Eastern European plain somewhere.

Nothing is free in this life, and Trump wants payback for the billions thrown at Ukraine. Americans are fed up to the back teeth of funding things that are far away from their insular and mostly ignorant country. He sees the weak woke EU as a bunch of socialist fucks who have perpetuated the war whilst hiding behind their Schnitzel and foie gras and depending on the USA to do all the dirty work including funding. To the Trumpers, the EU, Europe and UK are seen as spoiled zones full of Islamists, third worlders, non-chlorinated chicken and mass immigration.

He sees the UK’s socialist Labour government as a bunch of fucking woke Marxists who are also in line with the commies running the EU, despite his chummy diplomacy when Starmer turned up at the White House.

Americans are fed up with bankrolling the world, they’re fed up with people taking advantage of them, and maybe Trump is a Russian asset, who fucking knows?