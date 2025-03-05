17.7 C
World
“Random Dead Soldiers” From “Random Country” Disagree With “Random Vice President”

A RANDOM COUNTRY - A random vice president from a random country has pissed off a random bunch of soldiers from another random country somewhere.

A bunch of random soldiers from a random country joined the US invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001, following the 9/11 attacks.

More than 150,000 random British personnel served in Afghanistan over the last 20 years, with the final troops withdrawing in 2021.

The random country of Britain was also part of a US-led invasion of Iraq in March 2003, with British forces in the country peaking at 46,000.

Some random vice president from some random country is a random fucking idiot, say a lot of random dead British soldiers from their graves.

Why Russia Means So Much For the Trump Team
