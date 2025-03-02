Experts: Europe Could Cancel Trump Again

There are now calls to cancel the invite for Trump to Britain to visit King Charles, the Norwegians have refused to refuel American submarines, and the EU is preparing for major retaliatory pressure economically upon the USA. Germany’s CDU leader Friedrich Merz lashed out at Trump by saying: “After [President] Donald Trump’s remarks last week … it is clear that this government does not care much about the fate of Europe,” and called for complete independence from America.

The early years of World War II saw an isolated Europe and a Britain fighting for its very survival, looks like history is repeating itself once again as the USA steps back from the Ukraine “burden” and to leave the EU and UK to fend for themselves without any guarantee of assistance from Russian aggression. If history truly does repeat itself, America will watch how things go from afar and will only intervene if some “Pearl Harbor” event affects their own nation somehow.

After the “intervention” session in the White House against Zelensky, the Ukrainian president was unceremoniously thrown out of the White House. He immediately flew to London and cried on the shoulder of Keir Starmer, who swiftly signed off £2.8 billion of seized Russian money to Ukraine.

Trump and his team are perceived as aligning with Russia, and this has its risks, simply because it splits NATO. Splitting NATO is a dangerous game to play, but who can say anything when the USA and Trump holds the purse strings for the entire operation. The USA and Russia versus China? Some postulate this is the reasoning, because the current administration in Washington sees Europe as already lost and compromised by decades of socialist policies, Islamic infiltration and mass unfettered immigration.

The International world order is therefore being rewritten by one man — Donald J. Trump. In a tongue in cheek 2016 article we wrote a satirical article about an interview with Trump, and we postulated that he was the “cup of coffee” the wake-up call, and the “war president”. Satire can be pretty prescient sometimes. As World War III looms over the horizon, division within the West is stronger than ever, and the enemy is watching with eagerness right now to calculate an optimum time to strike.