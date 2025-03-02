Beware of Making the Ukraine War a Left, Right Thing

The binary echo chambers of social media and the legacy press media circus all resonate with contradictory information that belies the dualistic nature of war. The most worrying part of the matter is that the leftists in Europe have latched on to their side, and the right in the USA have latched on to another side of the Ukraine conflict. Essentially, this means that identity politics is now splitting NATO, and the Western allies are in disarray between the woke leftists and the Americans on the right. Of course, there are subtle nuances to the various factions with many on the right in Europe falling in line with the left, but for a long time now, in Europe and the UK, the right has been indistinguishable from the left within socialism. This has not been the case in the USA, where there is a vast divide between the two factions.

One essential point to make within this farcical merry-go-round is that wokism worked; it caused huge disunity and disarray within Western nations, and it demoralised large swathes of the populace to a point where the external enemies of old were not as potent as the internal enemies. Ideological subversion, the importation of woke Marxist theory, has been an incredible success in destroying and destabilising the alliance of the West, and the winners of this psychological and ideological propaganda indoctrination war are now chuckling into their supper with jubilation.

To this end, if there is a hot war soon, the enemies of the West will have a serious advantage — disunity. This is why they imported woke theory into the Western countries in the first place, why every part of the West’s education system, judiciary, state, military and media are now generationally indoctrinated, and irredeemably infected. This is why, in the UK woke judges will not allow the deportation of foreign rapists, killers, murderers and drug lords, this is why members of the Labour Party throw out portraits of Winston Churchill from Downing Street replacing with communists of the past.

This is why now the globe is at a profound impasse, where a truly divided West has no direction and is playing into the hands of its enemies with internal division and self-hatred.

Maybe the future really does not need us any more — all of us.