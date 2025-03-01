Trump Thanks NATO Member Norway For Meeting 2% GDP Spending on Military

President Donald J. Trump today congratulated Norway for meeting NATO military spending standards of at least 2% of GDP.
“I gotta say I’m impressed by the Norway peoples, what a wonderful, tremendous people. They have committed to spend my guidelines of 2% of their GDP on defence spending for NATO. That’s tremendous, really great! Believe me when I say I’m bigly impressed folks, really I’m not kidding, tremendous!”
There’s only a slight problem, the Norwegians did not inform the president of one small factor.
The extra Norwegian spending up to 2% was spent solely on LGBTQP dance classes and woke EU education courses. The Russians must be shitting in their pants right now. Shhh! No one tell the president.
Russland har Bolsjoj-balletten, vi har dette. Forsvarsevnen er én ting. Dette er verre. pic.twitter.com/cKBBNtYwUy
