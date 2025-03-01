17.7 C
Trump Thanks NATO Member Norway For Meeting 2% GDP Spending on Military

OSLO - Norway - President Trump has praised the Norwegians on upping their defence military spending to 2% of GDP.

By Faen Drittsekk
President Donald J. Trump today congratulated Norway for meeting NATO military spending standards of at least 2% of GDP.

“I gotta say I’m impressed by the Norway peoples, what a wonderful, tremendous people. They have committed to spend my guidelines of 2% of their GDP on defence spending for NATO. That’s tremendous, really great! Believe me when I say I’m bigly impressed folks, really I’m not kidding, tremendous!”

There’s only a slight problem, the Norwegians did not inform the president of one small factor.

The extra Norwegian spending up to 2% was spent solely on LGBTQP dance classes and woke EU education courses. The Russians must be shitting in their pants right now. Shhh! No one tell the president.

