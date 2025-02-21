Trump: “USA Leaving NATO Would Be the Icing On the Cake”

Let’s face it, NATO in its current state is pretty much useless. Either it undergoes a radical shake up, or the so-called NATO members actually contribute to their membership properly. Pleading with many nations to contribute monetarily and militarily seems to be a futile waste of time, for many countries seem to weasel their way out of paying up. The USA is basically NATO, because it contributes and covers the entire organisation monetarily as the largest contributor.

The United States used to pay more than 22% of the yearly running of €3.8bn (£3.2bn or $4.1bn), but a new payment formula was agreed in 2019 to address complaints from the Trump administration about the burden to the United States of supporting the alliance. Currently, the three biggest contributors to yearly running costs are the US and Germany at 16% and the UK at 11%.

Individual defence spending is a contentious issue within NATO members, with a 2% of GDP guide. Poland will be the top spender for the second year running, allocating 4.1% of GDP.

Estonia is in second place at 3.4% with the US in third place at 3.4%, which is about the same level as it has been spending for the last decade.

The UK comes ninth on the list with 2.3%. The government has committed to increasing that to 2.5% but has not said when this will happen. In truth, the UK government needs to implement a payment plan of at least 5 or 6% to be a viable fighting force, and to also bring in compulsory military service for all citizens. Unfortunately for Britain, this is the worst government to be in office for a long time, as it is full of incompetent crooked socialists more interested in Net Zero idiocy and DEI wokism than anything else. In this respect, the UK is in the weakest and most vulnerable position it has ever been in, and when the conflict escalates the UK will bear the brunt of the attack because we are ruled by a bunch of fucking arrogant avaricious morons with no clue about anything, let alone war and survival.

The current state of affairs in Ukraine is testament to serious mismanagement by the Biden administration, and if auditors ever looked behind the curtain, they may discover some rather nasty truths involving misappropriation of U.S. funds. Sure, Putin is no sweetheart, but as it turns out, neither is Zelenskyy.

If Europe wants to survive, it needs to look out for itself for a change and not rely on the USA or NATO. For too long, the EU especially has been gripped by poor leadership and cowardice. After all, it was the EU’s expansionist aspirations that fomented the conflict in Ukraine in the first place.