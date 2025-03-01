The most anticipated event in the British music industry’s calendar kicked off on Saturday night as automated music biz autotune pop icons from across the world arrived at The BRIT Awards 2025 to watch talented stars mime on stage and to receive well-deserved awards.

This evening’s bash at The O2 Arena in London showcased the plethora of manufactured corporate pop creations on display.

XJCC, 340-QW, JFT8-101 and 1101010 were just some of the huge names miming on stage at the biggest celebration of autotune template music in the UK. Throughout the nights, winners included 5467-UY, P00P, n1663, 5401=34, XCX, g-T4990-1A and IR4323.

The biggest winner of the night was DNS435, who took home Album of the Year, Song Of The Year, Artist of the Year, Dance Act and Songwriter of the Year even though they have never written a song in their life, never played any form of instrument, or sang in a song.

Here’s to another successful Brit Awards, and awaiting more of the same next year — ad infinitum.