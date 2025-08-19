17.7 C
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
AI: Is the Pop Music Biz Model Over?

LOS ANGELES - USA - Is the traditional squeaky clean pop music biz model over with the emerging superiority of AI creating far superior musical pieces than the record companies can muster?

By Memento mori
Here is an incredible piece of AI pop music creation by Suno.com. The question is, where does the music biz model go from here, where an AI pop/alternative Indie star can sing better than most human pop performers even when they use autotune? Not only that, but the lyrics, music production, is created faster and with better quality than most pop music around today.

This may not be the death of other more quirky and human genres of music, but the squeaky clean world of pop could definitely be seeing some decline.

Rick Beato, the YouTube music maestro, has extensively explored this phenomenon, which serves as a serious wake-up call to a music industry that has been lazily churning out shit for decades with safe clinical pop starlets with pretty much no humanity in their repertoire anyway. In essence, because the music biz model is so sterile anyway, no one really notices the transition to AI music creations.

Loss of control – The music biz, the executives, the producers, the money men — they’ve all lost control.

Yes, AI will never be able to recreate the pure creative genius and energy of the early Van Halen records, Prince or Paco de Lucia, Steve Vai or Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, but it will attempt to copy the style of those creations albeit without the true feeling, and human imperfections that make them really human.

It seems the old pop music model controlled by record companies has its days numbered.

