Putin Laughing at Back Slapping Weak Western Idiots

Watching the back slapping western idiots all congratulating themselves needlessly must have been fun for Russian grandmaster Putin.

Apparently the deluded Western politicians have solved everything and now the Ukraine imbroglio is all fine and dandy.

One can imagine the laughter coming from some Kremlin room as Putin watched deluded western Muppets talking about having US and UK troops and air cover over Ukraine. Sure, this would be an ideal situation, but you’d have to be a complete moronic deluded lunatic to think that Putin would ever accept such a situation to occur right on his border.

There is obviously no idea amongst the naive western leaders on how the Russian tyrant thinks and acts. The cold reality is that there are only two ways to deal with someone like Putin.

The entire smoke and mirrors show yesterday was just a show of some sort of unity, but ultimately it was a completely useless exercise that only antagonised and alienated the Russian leader.

The fighting in the trenches will continue in Ukraine despite this pathetic vainglorious display of back slapping western fools.

If the war in Ukraine ends — Putin is in danger of ending as well. Self-preservation is thus a very strong impetus to keep the war going on a perpetual basis.