There Are Only Two Ways to Stop Russia and Putin

Dear friends, enemies and assholes. With all this bullshit going on, frankly it’s getting tiresome to say the least. You can wine and dine the Russians, take their leaders around in huge Cadillacs and roll out endless red carpets. You can bring out the entire show, you can offer gifts and pieces of rare earth minerals, which the Russians already have anyway. You can be direct with them yet diplomatic. All of these things are not effective, simply because Russians only respond to two things — brute force and economic ruin.

If a Russian wants something he does not ask nicely, he takes it. This is the Russian way, and he will use any means of violence and brute force to take what he wants without even batting an eyelid. There are no gentlemen or ladies in Russia — just brutes. It is engrained in their DNA, it is coded in their genetic structure. Putin wants Ukraine — he will take it. Putin wants Paris, he wants Berlin, he wants Helsinki and all the rest.

In Russia, you do not queue. If you want something, you go to the front, wherever it is and get what you want. You do not say sorry or thank you, these concepts are alien to most Russians as they are deemed a sign of weakness.

In Russia, whoever is the most brutal, the most crafty and with the least conscience is top dog. This is how Putin rose up through the blood soaked corridors of the Kremlin.

In Russia there is no Net Zero because they know that in a war “Net Zero” is useless. The deluded and arrogant Western leaders think they can implement Net Zero now before the war, when something like that can only be implemented after the war with a depleted population. They are not factoring in any variables that involve existential threats, and in their weak deluded, naive arrogance are set for certain defeat.

The Battle of Stalingrad exemplifies the purity of Russian brute strength, even with depleted weapons, supplies and men they snatched victory from the jaws of Hitler’s superior troops and military might. Wave after never ending wave of men are sent forward by the Russian generals despite the casualties and deaths, without compunction.

Putin only sees things with brutal honesty, and his KGB training served him well. Concepts like “equality”, “feminism”, “LGBTQP rights”, “ecoactivism”, “toxic masculinity”, and other liberal ideas do not exist and are fairytales created by deluded indoctrinated indulgent fools.

This is how Gays who are members of the LGBTQ+ community celebrate their holiday which they call “Pride month” it will begin in a few days. Some images from London Pride 2023. Your Comments on this…

pic.twitter.com/VQ88XWszY7 — Africa Folder (@AfricaFolder) May 24, 2024

This is why Russia is strong and the West, through its decadence, and complacency, is weak. Of course, it is good to be inclusive to the many types of people in a Western society, but in Russia there are only two types of people — the strong and the weak. Western liberal societies are watered down and fractured, they are weak with little or no cohesion. This is a stark contrast to Russians who are strongly united as a singular cohesive body, where the weak dregs of society are discarded to their own devices, or eliminated and the strong move as a singular unitary body.

There is no strength in weakness. Either you are strong or you are weak and defeated. This is the Russian way, and if the weak West wants to defeat an enemy like this, then it must discard weakness and embrace strength or be defeated. That is the hard truth.

Trump has tried to be strong, at least that can be granted to his presidency, but it is too late. The West has already been defeated with decades of ideological subversion, mass immigration, and woke indoctrination. These elements of destruction only weaken and fracture societies and entire nations, destroying social cohesion and morale. Putin and Xi Jinping know this, as they have been engineering the West’s decline for decades with these very concepts.

Unless the West steps up now and changes completely, it will be all over soon. Putin and Jinping know this, and they are biding their time to strike. Trump knows all of this as well, and it is admirable that he tried to change the West from defeat, but ultimately he was too late.

General Patton would not be fucking around right now, wining and dining Russians.