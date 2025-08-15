Alaska Summit: “What’s for dinner?”

Apparently, after rolling out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin — a wanted international war criminal — the Donald has been conducting talks with the Russians about how to carve up Ukraine.

After the historic press conference, with no mention of a ceasefire, it will be time for dinner, where the Russian and American contingent will no doubt talk about carving up what’s on the menu.

All in all, this has been a great Alaska Summit, albeit one without anyone from the country that was invaded in the first place by the Russian aggressor.