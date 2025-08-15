What Some People Will Do For a Nobel Peace Prize

As Russia pounds Ukraine daily, kidnaps 20,000 Ukrainian children, murders civilians in cold blood, attacks ambulances, there is only joy in Donald Trump’s voice. He is not happy with winning the US presidency alone — no, he has to get the Nobel Peace Prize as well, such is the vainglorious ego that fuels the orange-skinned entity.

Peace in our time? No, this is for a fucking little plastic made-in-China trophy to put in your cupboard and show to your friends at parties.

The Don’s plan this time involves bribing Putin with Ukraine’s natural resources, as well as more territorial deals. Basically, the war is viewed by the Don as a transactional real estate deal-making opportunity to not only make some coin off the suffering Ukraine people who are losing vast swathes of their land to Russia, but to win some poxy prize at the end of it as well.

Putin will not stop at Ukraine. What people don’t fucking understand is that the taste of blood is too strong in Putin, and he doesn’t care how many troops are sent into the meat grinder or civilians are killed as long as conquest is his. Putin doesn’t just want to take Ukrainian territory but extinguish Ukraine off the map, and of history.

The EU has abandoned Ukraine, the USA is wining and dining a despot who is wanted on multiple war crimes. In the last month alone, 230 square miles have been taken by the slow-grind of the Russian military.

The only winner here is Putin, as he is offered plate after plate of offerings from the defeated and apathetic West.

If Trump had any real balls, he would have Putin arrested and detained as soon as he steps off that plane onto American soil. That’s the only way to stop him.

