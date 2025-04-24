17.7 C
Peace in Our Time

LONDON - England - Appeasing Hitler worked wonders, and appeasing Putin will pretty much do the same. Peace in our time!

By Sue Render
peace in our time trump

“Peace in our time? We’re going to allow the Russians to re-build their shattered economy by lifting sanctions, we’re going to allow Putin to re-build his army, keep Ukrainian stolen territory, and we’re going to make some dodgy energy deals with Russia and the USA along with plundering the natural resources of Ukraine. We’re also gonna forbid the Ukrainians from joining NATO and won’t guarantee their security. Did I say that right, Vlad? Did I forget anything?” Trump said on Thursday during another meandering speech.

SURRENDER

Appeasing Hitler in 1938 with the Munich Agreement did not work either.

Now Putin just got the green light for Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. That’s just the beginning, what happens after that is going to be a real shit show.

Little incursions first, here or there. Under the new world order, invasion is permitted as long as you are a good Christian like Putin.

Once the territory is invaded, keep it. It’s that simple. Time is the measure here, if you can keep the territory you invaded for long enough, then apathy is your saviour.

Putin is the Grandmaster, he plays the long game. As Neville Chamberlain said in 1938 just before Hitler invaded Poland: “Peace in our time!”

