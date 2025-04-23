Zelensky is Right to Oppose Trump Giving Crimea Away to Putin

Trump wants Ukraine to accept that the Crimean Peninsula should be given away to the Russian invaders to solidify some sort of cockamamie peace deal. Not only does that violate International law, but it’s akin to some Mexican dictator invading Texas, and taking a quarter of it over. Would the Americans bend over the table and take it up the ass if someone told them to accept that a major portion of Texas is now Mexican? No way! The brave Americans would fight with all their might to get rid of the Mexican invaders. Well, the same applies to Ukraine, and the Ukrainians should be supported fully for refusing to bow down to an invader.

Constructive criticism for Trump

If this kind of thing becomes the de facto policy of international relations, every despot and tyrant across the globe will get the green light to invade a country, hold out for a bit, then get Trump to come along and tell them they can keep that territory now and the USA will recognise it as well legally.

Maybe the kompromat got to Trump or something, but he needs to realise that not many countries will bend over for an invader like the tyrant Putin, even for some kind of peace. What kind of peace is that, anyway? Now you have some Russian killers right there in Ukraine, they have your territory, your land, your people.

Trump needs to go back to fucking up the global economy and flip-flopping from one thing to the next. Zelensky needs to stick to his guns, and the brave Ukrainians should never give up. Putin and the Russians need a lesson in manners, with a good beating.