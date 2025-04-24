17.7 C
Great Combat Footage: Ukraine Soldiers Ambush Russians in Donetsk

DONETSK - Ukraine - Some interesting footage from the combat zone, with an ambush on Russian soldiers.

By Combat Ed.
The combat footage is almost like a CoD game, and involves the brave soldiers of the Police Rifle Battalion ambushing a number of Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region, towards Toretsk.

The Ukrainians are utilising drones to assist their soldiers in rooting out and finishing off the Russian invaders. Some drones are also armed with explosives and can cause devastating damage to a human body. Russian conscripts are literally being blown to bits, some flying in all directions. They are abandoned by their platoons when injured or lost. The Russian command structure treats their soldiers like cannon fodder. We cannot show the videos here out of discretion.

The lifespan of most Russian conscripts is about three weeks, if they are lucky. Unfortunately, possibly the same for the Ukrainians.

This is trench warfare but with a twist, there is nowhere to hide because the air is swarming with drones. In WW1 and WW2, there was no such technology, therefore soldiers had a better chance of survival. This is not the case any more.

Future warfare will include more robotics, and more drones. China is developing vast arrays of military capable robots. Russia is presumably doing the same.

We are on the cusp of a deadly turn of modern warfare, where humans will be deemed almost useless on the battlefield.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

