Great Combat Footage: Ukraine Soldiers Ambush Russians in Donetsk

The combat footage is almost like a CoD game, and involves the brave soldiers of the Police Rifle Battalion ambushing a number of Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region, towards Toretsk.

🔥🇺🇦Ukrainian soldier of the Police Rifle Battalion eliminates invaders in a close range in the Toretsk direction, Donetsk region. 🥶🫡 pic.twitter.com/19JQROUKxX — Cloooud |🇺🇦 (@GloOouD) April 23, 2025

The Ukrainians are utilising drones to assist their soldiers in rooting out and finishing off the Russian invaders. Some drones are also armed with explosives and can cause devastating damage to a human body. Russian conscripts are literally being blown to bits, some flying in all directions. They are abandoned by their platoons when injured or lost. The Russian command structure treats their soldiers like cannon fodder. We cannot show the videos here out of discretion.

The lifespan of most Russian conscripts is about three weeks, if they are lucky. Unfortunately, possibly the same for the Ukrainians.

This is trench warfare but with a twist, there is nowhere to hide because the air is swarming with drones. In WW1 and WW2, there was no such technology, therefore soldiers had a better chance of survival. This is not the case any more.

Future warfare will include more robotics, and more drones. China is developing vast arrays of military capable robots. Russia is presumably doing the same.

We are on the cusp of a deadly turn of modern warfare, where humans will be deemed almost useless on the battlefield.