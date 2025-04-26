Experts: Britain Needs to be More Serious About War and Defence

In uncertain times like this, economic turmoil always precedes physical war. The scenario of indeterminacy underlines a predominant global movement towards all out global warfare, whether it is the South China Sea, Ukraine, Kashmir, Syria, Sudan, Yemen wherever …

The British people need to be prepared. War is coming, and when it does, those who are not prepared will be caught short. Every family must have provisions for at least a month, minimum. Water, food, batteries, solar, medicine, and even though it is illegal to defend yourself in the UK, have a few baseball bats handy. Depending on the event, there may not be any police around or any other assistance.

Britain should adopt a long-term military mindset, with military training in schools. Compulsory military service should be re-introduced for all citizens of age. The youth need to be taught useful skills that would be actionable on a battlefield. The right to own guns for responsible citizens should be re-instated.

Military spending should be increased by over 60% instead of spending money on wasteful, profligate Net Zero projects and welfare. The budget for welfare can be absorbed by the military by moving many welfare recipients directly into the military system, where they will be trained.

Britain needs to open up the reserves of remaining gas, and start digging and exploring for more oil fields within its waters. Fracking is perfectly safe and will open millions of tonnes of resources. Open up the coal mines. Open up the shipyards, and the steel factories. Net Zero is a utopian dream that can only work with a population reduced by 90%. It leaves Britain especially vulnerable in a war scenario.

When Russia/China attacks, the internet cables/satellites will be the first thing to go. Multiple points will most probably be destroyed. Britain’s infrastructure must therefore be able to switch immediately to other means of communication and administration. If there is an EMP burst, Faraday cages must be utilised to protect electronics.

There is no certainty of any help from the UK government under Labour, or the United States, or the EU. In this regard, many citizens will have to fend for themselves, although it is hoped that there will be some assistance from the current administration, they are wholly incompetent.

Be prepared now.

