WW3 Latest: Why is the Russian Nuclear Submarine Fleet Massing in the Arctic Circle?

This is what happens when you push a rat into the corner with no way out. Putin has repeatedly refused to take the “way out” so now the oil revenue is being reduced. Without the oil revenue, it is harder to run the war machine. Russia is now on the brink of economic collapse, especially after the Chinese and Indians are reducing their Russian oil intake due to US sanctions pressure. China will however continue to import about 900,000 barrels of Russian oil per day via pipeline, all of which go to PetroChina, which would probably not be significantly impacted by sanctions. Prices of non-sanctioned oil from the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are predicted to rise as China and India look for alternative sources of oil to sate their vast appetite. Germany has requested the United States to guarantee that three refineries that are owned by Russia but operated by Germany are not subject to broad sanctions on Moscow’s oil sector. According to shipping sources, Greek tanker operators that transport Russian oil exports are anticipated to keep doing so in spite of a fresh round of harsher sanctions from the United States that has further imposed limitation. Where there is money to be made — the Greek shipping magnates do not abide by rules or the law. So, the Russian oil supplies are still getting through, but at a reduced rate. One can ship Russian oil to any country in the world, then re-name its country of origin to any other part of the world, then ship it legally. The Russian nuclear submarines amassing in the Arctic circle, Kola peninsula, right now are a warning from the Russian tyrant, that he is reaching the end of his tether with the West and NATO. Putin’s modus operandi is to gain full naval control over the Arctic region so that Russia will block NATO access to two key shipping routes (the Bear Gap, and the GIUK Gap) that would help resupply Western forces in wartime. These Russian preparations by the Russian Northern Fleet signal that Putin and his Generals/Admirals are plotting an imminent attack on NATO countries.

However, the divergent powers within the Kremlin have the onus and know-how to avert complete global destruction by removing and liquidating Putin. By taking out the Grandmaster of global destruction, peace could be achieved and Russia could be brought back into the global fold once again. It is up to the Kremlin and those in the FSB and Russian military to do the right thing. The only way to defeat Putin completely is from within Russia itself, and by good, decent Russians.