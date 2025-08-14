17.7 C
Commissar Reeves Planning to Tax Dead People

SCUNTHORPE - England - Commissar Reeves is planning to tax dead people. If you are dead or dying, the Big State wants tax from you now.

By Comrade Corpse
RACHEL REEVES TAXING THE DEAD

Dead people will be taxed under new Labour tax plans revealed by Commissar Rachel Reeves.

The news comes as tax upon tax has been meted on the living people of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain and there’s literally nothing left to give.

Many of the wealthy capitalist pig swine have also left the PRSB, leaving a huge black hole as Commissar Reeves has to pay the vast pensions and salaries of Big State apparatchiks, train drivers, Marxist union staff, the NHS and PIP welfare payments.

Tax Dead People

“Comrades, the dead have evaded taxation for too long. We will be digging up dead people and handing them multiple tax summons papers and if they do not pay in time we will increase fines and interest owed to the Big State.

“Today, I have dispatched teams of PRSB tax officers to all the graveyards and former churches to dig up the dead who have evaded my tax plans.

“Just because you are dead is no excuse for not paying taxes. We took your homes and everything you worked for when you were alive, but you still owe the Labour Big State.”

COMRADES, IF YOU ARE DEAD YOU MUST PAY YOUR TAXES IMMEDIATELY OR THERE WILL BE SEVERE CONSEQUENCES FOR NON PAYMENT

 

