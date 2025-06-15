17.7 C
Good News – Even More Wealthy are Leaving the UK in Droves

SCUNTHORPE - England - Comrades, I am happy to announce even more wealthy are leaving the UK because of my anti-capitalist taxes and policies.

Comrades, as the esteemed soviet comrade Vladimir Lenin once said “The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation” the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is doing the very same. Look how the wealthy capitalist pigs, entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators, billionaires, millionaires all flee the PRSB with their bags of ill-gotten gains in their private jets.

Go! The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain does not need your filthy capitalist money or gold bars.

Instead, we will tax the working people and remaining idiots with little remnants of wealth still left with even more fucking tax. We are already taxing everyone to non-existence but because of my irresponsible profligate spending sprees the PRSB is now bankrupt. We have run out of money …oops!

Never mind, you may be starving and freezing, but you will be able to ride on a new expensive train to nowhere.

INGSOC NOTICE 09990231-V768-0768-4NU5-T1T5-44-0899786

ELLIE RIZZLESPOUT, 9, OF GEORGE FLOYD STREET, GROOMING, SECTOR 14, HAS BEEN AWARDED A BOX OF USED TISSUES AND 3 BAGS OF USED TAMPONS, ALONG WITH 0.014 GRAMS INCREASE IN SALT RATIONS. LAST THURSDAY SHE REPORTED HER 4 BROTHERS, 3 SISTERS, MOTHER, FATHER, GRANDFATHER AND AUNT FOR SAYING THAT THE LABOUR PARTY HAS BANKRUPTED SOVIET BRITAIN. THEY WERE ALL LIQUIDATED AT GRIMSBY NET ZERO PROCESSING CENTRE, 65P ON FRIDAY MORNING. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!

