It was interesting that Saturday 14th had a certain war theme about it, with the Trooping of the Colour Parade in London celebrating the glorious British army and its illustrious history, and across the pond in Washington D.C. celebrations were being held for the U.S. Army 250th Ceremony (great to see the United States with a patriotic president for a change) – all of this while actual rockets rained down on Israel and Iran, as well as in Ukraine and Russia.

