World

Brits Need to Enjoy More American Football Say NFL Officials

MINNESOTA - USA - NFL officials will be touring the UK in September to spread the word about American football.

By Dill Doh
A contingent of NFL officials plan to tour the UK to promote American football in September.

Starting in Bognor Regis, the NFL officials, coaches and cheerleaders will tour the UK next month in a bus, finally ending the tour in the Outer Hebrides.

“We don’t play that namby-pamby pansy shit like you Brits play rugby or soccer. We play real man’s sports,” one of the staff revealed to the BBC.

Americans love their national sport of American football, and here we see some great examples of their enthusiasm for the game. The NFL wants to truly spread the American love of the game to the UK.

