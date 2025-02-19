Trump Needs His Own 911 Pearl Harbor Event

To implement unity within any nation, fear is the true unifier. Without a viable threat either externally or internally, political and social division will reign. This is how events like Pearl Harbor and 911 were catalysts for national unity, enabling the governments of the time to implement their long laid plans with ease. Asking families to send their sons into battle and fomenting a nationwide enlistment drive is no easy task, especially if there are vast divisions within society, however with an existential threat looming, the population is manipulated into action willingly.

The assassination attempt on Mr. Trump during the election campaign was also a huge unifier amongst the American people, and the president was propelled into heroic status not only for surviving the attack, but by displaying heroism in the face of extreme adversity, which played on the American ideals of courage, and defiance.

The same sentiment could be applied to something like mass deportations of illegal aliens in the United States. President Trump is coming up against some serious headwinds to his deportation plans from the Democrat Party opponents for numerous reasons. Firstly, the illegal immigrants who were allowed into the country through the Biden and Obama open door policy are essentially future Democrat voters utilised in elections. It stands to reason that the Democrat Party would not want their voters to be deported because they will have less of a chance of winning future elections. It also stands to reason that Trump and the Republicans want to deport these illegal immigrants so they will have a better chance of winning future elections. Despite the intense division, bi-partisan unity could be achieved by presenting some kind of existential threat that would seemingly affect both political divides.

Similarly, the Ukraine/Russia conflict is also on the Trump agenda at the moment, and this war poses an existential threat not only to Europe but to the entire globe, although the latter has been played down by the Trump admin. There is no easy single solution fix to this problem, and it will take multi-faceted avenues and a lot of patience to solve the imbroglio. The main contentious issue here is who is going to continue to foot the immense bill of prolonging the conflict, and apathy/cowardice from EU countries who do not want to get involved, even though the war is directly on their own doorstep. A possible Pearl Harbor event may present a remedy to this obstacle.