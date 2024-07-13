17.7 C
World

BREAKING: TRUMP SHOT AT RALLY! – LIVE UPDATES –

PENNSYLVANIA - USA - President Trump has been shot by an assassin. He has apparently survived.

By BREAKING NEWS

Shortly after former President Donald Trump took the stage at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, “popping noises” sounded off. Trump hit the ground, his agents rushed him off-stage. The crowd is dispersing.

STORY DEVELOPING

UPDATE 00:31 GMT

SHOOTER – DEAD (STILL NOT IDENTIFIED)

AUDIENCE MEMBER – DEAD (COLLATERAL DAMAGE)

TRUMP – GRAZED BY BULLETS

TRUMP DEFIANT SHOT

01:25 GMT

The shooter was shot by a counter sniper, which indicates that the shooter was not in the crowd. It is possible that the shooter was using a rifle of some sort from afar.

Someone posted the video below showing a person lying down face up and motionless on a roof on the edge of the Trump rally area. It is not yet confirmed if this is the deceased shooter.

President Trump confirms on Truth Social that he was indeed shot…

The video below from an eyewitness as reported by the BBC – The shooter had his head blown off.

